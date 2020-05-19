Castiglione, Mark A. CROPSEYVILLE Mark A. Castiglione, 64 of Stuffle St., died suddenly at his residence on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born and educated in Troy, he was the son of Norma Graziane Castiglione of Troy and the late Joseph P. Castiglione. He was a 1974 graduate of La Salle Institute. Mark was a self-employed property manager. An avid hunter and fisherman he was a member of the National Rifle Association. He also was a self-proclaimed chef. In addition to his mother he is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Daus Castiglione; and his devoted son, N.Y.S. Trooper Mark Castiglione Jr. (Casey "DIL" Miller) of Cropseyville. He was the brother of Robert Castiglione of Utah and the late Joseph C. Castiglione. He was the son-in-law of Helena Daus; and brother-in-law of Robert Daus of Troy. Also surviving is an honorary grandson Brody Miller; and nieces, Carmella Cervera and Jennifer Hasbrouck and their families. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or NYS Troopers Foundation / Signal 30 Fund, 3 Airport Park Blvd., Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.