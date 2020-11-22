Fluery, Mark A. SAND LAKE Mark A. Fluery, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was born in Hartford, Conn. and raised in Stafford. He was the son of Patricia A. Fluery and the late Arnold E. Fluery. Mark's wife, the late Victoria A. Fluery, predeceased him in 2016. In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his daughter, Patricia "Patty" (Adam) Girard; his grandchildren, Addison, Paityn and Aiden Girard; and his sister, Kim Fluery. He was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Fluery. Mark is also survived by many other relatives, friends, and members of the local racing and legal communities. Mark was a sports fan, playing baseball and basketball during high school and following the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots throughout his life. He also spent some time out on the golf course, usually with his wife, Vicky. However, Mark was most passionate about the sport of racing. Every Saturday night from the mid 1970s through the early 1990s, you could find Mark at the speedway with his #52 crew. Mark was the 1977 Lebanon Valley Sportsman Champion and he won the Modified Championship in 1987. One of Mark's proudest racing moments was when he won Mr. DIRT Track USA at Lebanon Valley in 1992. Mark served as the track's pit steward for several years following his career behind the wheel. He was inducted into the Valley's Hall of Fame in 2010. In the mid-1990s, Mark shifted gears and attended law school, graduating from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1996. He opened his own legal practice in East Greenbush where his work focused on traffic, personal injury and criminal defense. Mark's clients have described him as down to earth and willing to go above and beyond and Mark was still working to pursue justice on behalf of his clients during the final weeks of his life. After spending many hot summer days "playing the ponies" at Saratoga, Mark made a run at racehorse ownership and found great joy and excitement with this fast-paced pastime. Mark was always eager to share stories about his horses and visited the stables regularly to spoil them with carrots and sugar cubes. Funeral services for Mark will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, 821 Corporate Drive, Lexington, KY, 40503 or online at: www.thoroughbredaftercare.org/#
Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com