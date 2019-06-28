Lombardi, Mark A. II ROTTERDAM Mark A. Lombardi II, 8, of Rotterdam, entered heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Mark's full obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of the Gazette / Times Union. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 28, 2019