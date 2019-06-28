Mark A. Lombardi II

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Lombardi II.
Service Information
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY
12306
(518)-355-5770
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lombardi, Mark A. II ROTTERDAM Mark A. Lombardi II, 8, of Rotterdam, entered heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Mark's full obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of the Gazette / Times Union. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Rotterdam, NY   (518) 355-5770
funeral home direction icon