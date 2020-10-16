Maloney, Mark Anthony Jr. ROCHESTER, Minn. Mark Anthony Maloney Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 81 with his family by his side in Rochester, Minn. He was born on August 5, 1939, in Kearney, N.J. His family moved to Albany in 1953. Mark attended Vincention Institute with the class of 1957. He served in the Air Force. He worked for IBM for over 20 years mostly, in Rochester, Minn. area. Mark especially enjoyed his business trips to Germany. Mark loved fast cars. He owned a 1982 corvette, yellow convertible Cadillac and a Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He visited Sturgis for the yearly motorcycle event. He also enjoyed playing pool. Mark returned to Albany several times to visit family and attend V.I. reunions. Mark is survived by his children, Mark III, and Dwyn (Barry) Erichsen; his grandchildren, Brandon Erichsen, Kaeley (Tyler ) Smith, Brent John Maloney, and Lenora Maloney; his great-granddaughter, Lyla; his sister, A. Theresa "Terry" Motler of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Maloney (Hoey) and Mark Anthony Maloney Sr; sister, Kathleen "Kathi" McHale; and his brother-in-law, James "Jim" Motler. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home Rochester Chapel on Friday, October 16. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. ain the funeral home on Friday, October 16. The burial will take place in Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery in Preston, Minn. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Mark Anthony Maloney Jr. to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to: P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or online.