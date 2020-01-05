Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca 209 W Green St. Ithaca , NY 14850 (607)-272-1922 Memorial service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran Church 85 Elm Avenue Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barrett, Mark Christopher BROOKTONDALE Mark Christopher Barrett, 47, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 25, 2019, following an illness. Born in Buffalo on October 30, 1972, to Timothy and Sandra (Carpenter) Barrett, Mark was raised in in Delmar. A graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and Albany College of Pharmacy, Mark started his career at Rite Aid in Binghamton, N.Y. to be close to his beloved grandmother, the late Marion Carpenter. He soon discovered nearby Ithaca. An avid outdoorsman and organic foodie, it didn't take him long to decide that this was home. It was there that he met the love of his life, Heidi. Mark's zest for life was inspirational. Backpack in tow, he followed his passions around the globe making friends wherever he went. From back country skiing in the Alps to skydiving in Australia, he was never far from the kind of exhilarating experiences most of us watch on a screen. When "he" became "we," the adventure continued, from the peaks of Machu Pichu to the beaches of Thailand, and from sea to shining sea. Over the years, Mark renovated a sailboat he called home each summer. He transformed a former restaurant into a home, custom-made for two. Gardening, healthy cooking and reading were among his favorite pastimes. In June, two became three when the happy couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their world. Six months later, God called Mark home for reasons that surpass our understanding. While we will miss his physical presence beyond imagination, Mark's light will forever shine in our hearts, in the eyes of his precious child and in all the beautiful memories he left us with. There will never be another like him. Carrying Mark's light is his beloved wife, Heidi (Morris) Barrett; daughter, Scarlett Marion; parents, Timothy and Sandra (Carpenter) Barrett; brother, Dan of Oregon; sister, Judy and her husband, Bryan Strauss of Voorheesville; nieces and nephews: Marlowe, Michael, Aidan, Cocoa and Jack; aunt, Pat (Barrett) Willie and her husband, Glen of Texas, and their sons, Jon (Abigail) and Todd (Ebru); and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Christopher and Marion (Brenner) Carpenter and paternal grandparents, Timothy and Martha (Knott) Barrett. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the .



