Charette, Mark E. Sr. COHOES Mark E. Charette Sr., 63 of Cohoes, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born and educated in Cohoes and was the son of the late George and Emily Densmore Charette. He worked at Terry - Haggerty Tire Company in Menands for many years. Mark was an avid pool player, he liked to play cards and was a member of the PNA in Cohoes. He is survived by his wife Ida Bressette Charette of Cohoes; his children, Mark (Annie) Charette of Cohoes, Michael (Robin) Charette of Halfmoon, Steven Charette of Cohoes, Jason (Liz) Charette of Cohoes, Jeff Dodge of Cohoes and Shannon (Jeremiah) Hutton of Colonie, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother of Barbara (Ray) Premo, June (Angelo) Corina and Rich (Linda) Charette and the late Leonard Charette, Donald Charette and Bernice Charette, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
