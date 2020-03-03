|
Scheibly, Mark E. RENSSELAER Mark E. Scheibly, 64 of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home in East Greenbush. He was born January 21, 1956, in Albany, the son of Virginia (Atchinson) Scheibly and the late Edward P. Scheibly. Mark worked as a Construction Inspector for C.P. Railway, Selkirk, a materials handler at G.E. Global Research, and a monitor in the East Greenbush Central School District. Mark is survived by his wife, Stephanie Scheibly, whom he married in 1982; his mother Virginia Scheibly; his children, Lauren E. Scheibly (Nick Curley), Max J. Scheibly (Karly Lewandowski); his siblings, Karen (Herb) Armstrong, Christine (John) Burstein; and his in-laws, Peter and Kathryn Recore-Migirditch, Greg and Theresa Migirditch, and Bill and Susan Migirditch. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may attend his calling hours from 9-11 a.m. this Thursday in the Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer, as well as a funeral Mass to follow from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., with Fathers LaForte and Konopka officiating. Those who wish may make donations in Mark's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020