1/1
Mark Edward Banovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Banovic, Mark Edward SARATOGA SPRINGS Mark Edward Banovic was born on May 11, 1979, to Edward and Karen Banovic of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Mark was diagnosed with leukemia (AML) on May 30, 2020. His treatment for the disease was unforgiving and he valiantly battled the disease until his passing on August 21, 2020. Mark was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School in 1997 where he was a standout student and soccer player. Mark attended Hobart and William Smith College where he earned his undergraduate degree. Mark cherished his time at Hobart and was a proud member of the Delta Chi fraternity and co-captain of the Rugby team. Mark went on to earn his master's degree from Union College. Following the completion of his own education, Mark followed in the footsteps of his proud parents. Mark was not only a teacher at Farnsworth Middle School for 16 years, but also a committed soccer coach, friend, colleague, mentor and leader. Mark contributed his success as a teacher as a result of his core value, to treat each and every student equally and fair. Mark met his wife Christin on a ski trip to Austria in 2008, which changed both of their paths for life. They were united in marriage on September 12, 2014. On December 31, 2015, they welcomed Ella Jean Banovic, the true love of both of their lives. Mark held a strong passion for anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and skiing. He was a faithful member of The Good Fellows Club, and cherished much time there. Mark's celebrations in his younger years were shared with his grandparents, parents, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. After marriage his extended family meant as much to him and all were included in the moments he treasured. Mark is survived by his wife, Christin Banovic; daughter, Ella Jean Banovic; his parents, Edward and Karen Banovic; sister, Kimberly Banovic (Allison Salke); mother-in-law, Jean Boeckman; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Mandy) Boeckman, David (Liz) Boeckman; sister-in-law, Amy Boeckman; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Helen Banovic; his maternal grandparents, George and Ella Baker; and his father-in-law, Larry (Fred) Boeckman. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 25 at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa by Reverend Francis Vivacqua, Pastor. Burial will be private. Face masks/coverings will be required. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
39 entries
August 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jodie Goff
Friend
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic is one of the most truly loved and admired teachers out there. I have countless fond memories of conversations and lessons with him, and I feel so blessed to have been taught by him. Even five years later, my friends and I talk about him often, with so much respect. He was just the coolest. His sense of humor is one of the most memorable aspects of my middle school years, his kindness, integrity, warmth, and wit made him so special. He radiated integrity. His smile was always widest when talking about his family. He will be so missed by all of us. You all will be in my prayers and heart throughout this time.
Sally King
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr.Banovic was by far my favorite teacher. He was a great teacher who made learning fun. I loved walking into his class and hearing him greet me by the nickname he gave me. One day I mentioned being vegetarian and from then on he would ask me what I was eating for protein and making sure I was healthy. I’ve never met a teacher who cared about his students as much as Banovic did. I’m truly blessed to have had him.
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was by far the best teacher I have ever had. He gave me my love for social studies and made me eager to learn. He was the most kind, genuine, and funny person. He made an amazing relationship with each student and made each and every one of them feel special. He had a nickname for all of his students and I had my own for him. My friends and I still talk about him and how good of a teacher he was. I was always so excited to go to his class. There were so many times I would laugh until I couldn’t breathe. I will never forget those memories and the lasting impact he had on my life. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Student
August 22, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was such a great man. I only have the fondest memories of him. He was a fantastic teacher, the kind of teacher that had a lasting impact on all of his students. His wisdom, kindness, and compassion affected every student that walked into his room. He got to know each of his students and create such meaningful relationships with them. He was way more than just a teacher, he was a role model. His class was always my favorite. I still have all the n-o-t-e-s we took in class, as he would tell us all the time how useful they would be in 11th grade history, and he was right. He will be missed so dearly by everyone. Words can not express how sorry I am for your loss. Sending lots of love and prayers to the family.
Lindsay Patzarian
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was truly one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. He made my eighth grade year so much more enjoyable, and I always looked forward to his class. He taught us to work hard, but to have fun while doing it. He left a lasting impact on me and so many other students. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Allison Rosa
Student
August 22, 2020
We are so grateful to have had the chance to play middle school soccer for such an amazing coach. He gave us great nicknames and even after we were done playing he would always welcome us back with a big smile (and the same nicknames!). He was someone we both really looked up to, he treated every player with respect, and we will miss him. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, along with our gratitude for allowing him to share so much time with his team.
Derek and Justin Petti
Student
August 22, 2020
It has been nearly seven years since I was in Mr. Banovic's social studies class, but I still remember the joy that his class brought me. Middle school can feel hard sometimes, but Mr. Banovic made it enjoyable. Some of my most distinct memories involves the whole class laughing for several minutes from his funny jokes or remarks. I'll never forget his fun nicknames that he gave to many people in our class, myself included. Rest in peace Mr. Banovic, and my condolences to Mr. Banovic's family.
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was a one of a kind teacher. He was so caring and lifted the spirits of his students. One of his infamous sayings was “N-O-T-E-S oh yes oh yes “ which made all of his students myself included laugh. I am so sorry for your loss of this sweet genuine man and extraordinary teacher. He will be missed by hundreds of students who were lucky enough to have him as a teacher. My prayers are with his family.
Blake MacAlister
Student
August 22, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 22, 2020
I am lucky to have had Mr. Banovic as a teacher. He was always so funny and genuinely cared about each student. My friends and I looked forward to his class. I will always remember the nicknames he gave everyone & the great projects he assigned. Mr. Banovic truly shaped the student I am today. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
Nora Abel
Student
August 22, 2020
Thoughts any prayer are with the family of this extraordinary teacher. We are part of the Guilderland community where Mr Banovic was a beloved Middle school teacher to both my daughters. Both girls have such wonderful memories and stories to tell. We thank him for being such a great teacher. He will always be remembered and in their hearts.
August 22, 2020
Mark was such a phenomenal teacher and friend! There are simply not enough words to describe how much he meant to me and so many others. Mark had the best smile and sense of humor and I can still hear his laugh. Everyday my students would come in so excited to tell me what Mr. Banovic had said about me in class...and we would all smile and laugh. Mark made connections with students that were so deep and meaningful. Not only was Mark a respected colleague but he was a loyal, and trustworthy friend. He will be forever in my heart and profoundly missed.
Cindy Coons
Friend
August 22, 2020
Hi, my name is Connor and I was lucky enough to play for Mark on the modified soccer team for two years. I truly mean it when I say he was someone I looked up to not only as an athlete and coach but as a overall good person. Most of my friends got pulled up to freshman my 8th grade season while I was still on modified. Most kids would’ve been upset but I was grateful that I would have another year to play with Coach Banovic. He taught us that the only way to overcome obstacles in life is through determination and hard work. He also knew that being on a team was about having fun and forming strong bonds with each other. During these two years, I grew a lot as a person and an athlete and I owe a large part of that to Mark. I will be thinking of you and your family during these difficult times.
Connor Phillips
Student
August 22, 2020
Mark was a kind and generous colleague. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. The proof of the positive impact Mark had on this world can be found throughout this page in all of the comments by former students. He was a good man and one who touched so many lives.
Daniel Rausch
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher and made sure that every student who came into his room left a better student and a better person. The lessons he taught have led me and many others to strive to become life-long learners. It's truly sad to see such a man who was so respectful and reserved while simultaneously being so funny, kind, and inclusive go. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Ryan Ericson
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was the greatest teacher I’ve ever had. He genuinely cared about each and every one of his students. He had such a kind heart. He made social studies a very fun and easy subject for me when it wasn’t before. He taught us so much material that has helped me so much even to this day. He was such an amazing person. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
Anna Berezansky
Student
August 22, 2020
Mark was a quiet presence at FMS and kept to himself but had a positive influence on his students and those he coached. His life was cut short, but he will be remembered as someone whose dedication to education was inspiring. Thoughts and prayers to his wife, daughter, and all of those who loved him.
Danielle Camarata
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher. Not only did he teach me so much about Social Studies. But he taught me patience and responsibility. And upon moving to the high school those are things that certainly came in handy. Whenever I sat in his class a smile was never far from my face. I found myself counting down the minutes until I could enter his class from and hear the new nicknames and catchphrases he would come up with.

Rest in Piece Mr. Banovic, my thoughts and prayers will be with your friends and family.
Isabelle Better
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr Banovic was one of the best teachers I ever had. Along with making each class amazingly fun, I learned so much. He helped me enjoy social studies more, and I’m really thankful for that. He will always be one of my favorite teachers, and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to be taught by him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
Morgan Blanchard
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher. He always wanted the best for his students and all my memories in his class are full of happiness and laughter. Rest in peace, Mr. Banovic, we’ll miss you. Sending love and prayers to his family.
Trivika Komatireddy
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an extraordinary teacher and not only gave me my passion for social studies, but also gave me the drive to do well in school and classes. He’s given me so much knowledge and some wonderful memories. RIP Mr. Banovic you will be missed tremendously and I send my prayers and love out to his family.
Shreya Ganapatiraju
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of the best teachers I have ever had. He didn’t just teach me history, the joy of note taking, and some hints for soccer. He also taught me how to show kindness, stay strong, and be determined and persevere even in the worst of times. He will be missed forever.
Dawn Matthews
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was the best teacher any student could ask for. I was so lucky to be able to have him as a social studies teacher 2 years in a row. He had a special light and a way of making a whole classroom laugh. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic, you will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Rosa Luna
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an awesome teacher and an even better soccer coach, he gave me my love of social studies and determined me to get better at playing soccer. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic, you will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Kaarthik Kommineni
Student
August 21, 2020
To the Banovic Family, We are so sorry for your loss. We will always remember Mark as a nice young man who played soccer with our sons, Richie and Terry. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please accept our sincere condolences, Madelyn and Richie Lanigan
Madelyn and Richard Lanigan
Friend
August 21, 2020
Me.Banovic never failed to shine light in the classroom. He always made his students laugh while teaching us at the same time. He was an amazing teacher with an amazing soul. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Mr.B. Prayers are going out to his family and friends
Ashlyn Deubel
Student
August 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Mr. Banovic was a great teacher who will forever leave me with a love of history. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Meghan Collins
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of the most influential teachers I have ever had. The impact he left on me will last a lifetime. He taught his students the importance of handwork and taking responsibility for their education and actions. I learned countless lessons about life and history. He was kind, compassionate, and so loved by all his students. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic.
Maryn Alexander
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher and soccer coach. He was my coach for 2 years, and I can say he was one of the best coaches I have had. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Jeff Burleigh
Student
August 21, 2020
I’m a former colleague of Mark’s at FMS. What a sweet and gentle person he was,
and so respected as a warm and talented teacher by both staff and students. The legacy Mark left to his students is so evident in the comments I see here. He touched so many lives, and memories of him will last a lifetime. Please know that I’m thinking of you all.
Susan Rothchild
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Out of all my teachers in elementary, middle, and high school. Coach Banovic was by far the best one i’ve ever had. Not to mention a great guy in general who interacted and got to know his students and went above and beyond to make class interesting. He’ll be missed by many ❤ My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Amanda Burleigh
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr.Banovic always had such a way of making his students smile. I had him as a teacher way back in 2011 and to this day, I can hear him speaking to us. By far, one of the best teachers out there. He is truly missed. Prayers go out to his family and friends
Ashlyn Deubel
Student
August 21, 2020
Mark greeted me with a smile each day at work and beamed when he talked about his family. Rest In Peace and condolences to his family and all that crossed his path. Such a kind soul and so loved.
Jill Dugan
Coworker
August 21, 2020
I was lucky enough to know Mark at the beginning of his teaching career at FMS. He was hired to fill my maternity leave when I had my son, almost 17 years ago. Mark was so young, eager, and ready to step right in. My students were so fortunate to have him as a teacher and I was so lucky to be able to leave them in such capable and caring hands. Mark’s energy and enthusiasm for teaching both inside and outside of the classroom are a testament to his devotion to the teaching profession and the countless students who were lucky to cross paths with him. He was an incredibly kind and compassionate person, a legacy to be proud of.
Colleen Sittig
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Mr.Banovic was a top-class educator who went above and beyond to make sure his students were performing at their max capacity within the classroom. He knew how to make the classroom a fun place where anyone could feel comfortable and learn. He was also an excellent soccer coach, he worked especially hard to instill a feeling of brotherhood off and on the field for his players. Without Mr.Banovic, I don't think I would be who I am today. Rest in Paradise Mr.B
Mirzad Glavic
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of my favorite teachers in middle school. I was lucky enough to have him two years in a row, because he switched from teaching 7th grade to 8th grade. He helped foster my love of history, he was a genuine person, and he always made us laugh. I truly appreciate his influence on my education and I'll always remember his classes. I vividly remember him taking us to volunteer at the soup kitchen and talking about dignity and giving back to the community. He was a great guy. Rest in peace, Mr. Banovic. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May God lift them up and provide them with comfort during this difficult time.
Madison Jerominek
Student
August 21, 2020
By far the best teacher I’ve ever had. My condolences to his family and close friends. Rest in paradise Mr. Banovic❤
Ben Gilbert
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved