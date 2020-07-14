Percenti, Mark Edward GLENVILLE Mark Edward Percenti, 51 of Glenville, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1968, the son of Vincent C. Percenti and Nancy Greenwood Percenti. Mark graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1986, received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute in 1990, and his master's degree from SUNY Binghamton in 2000. He was a long-time employee of GE Power and was currently employed by MD & A in Latham. Mark was an amazing, kind, patient and loving father, always willing to take time to help with homework, projects, proudly watching sporting events, or engaging with his family when skiing or traveling. Mark had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Mark was most happy when surrounded by his family and innumerable friends and when boating on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Mark was predeceased by his father and his brother Michael C. Percenti. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife Katherine Lawler Percenti; his adored children Aidan Michael Percenti, 14 and Juliet Elizabeth Percenti, 11. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Laurie Lawler, brother-in-law Patrick (Melissa) Lawler niece Anna, and nephew William all of Hollis, Maine; as well as his sister-in-law Darlene Chrystie Percenti and nieces, Eryn and Kristyn all of Sugarland, Texas. Additionally, Mark leaves his best friend, Derek Sherman of Guilderland. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Watervliet. Graveside services will be held directly after at 2 p.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the education fund for Mark's children by either: a check made payable to "UGift - New York's 529 Advisor-Guided College Savings" and include the name Aidan in the memo field, or go to www.ugift.com
and enter code 32F-S32 when prompted. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
.