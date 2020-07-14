1/1
Mark Edward Percenti
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percenti, Mark Edward GLENVILLE Mark Edward Percenti, 51 of Glenville, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1968, the son of Vincent C. Percenti and Nancy Greenwood Percenti. Mark graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1986, received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute in 1990, and his master's degree from SUNY Binghamton in 2000. He was a long-time employee of GE Power and was currently employed by MD & A in Latham. Mark was an amazing, kind, patient and loving father, always willing to take time to help with homework, projects, proudly watching sporting events, or engaging with his family when skiing or traveling. Mark had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Mark was most happy when surrounded by his family and innumerable friends and when boating on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Mark was predeceased by his father and his brother Michael C. Percenti. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife Katherine Lawler Percenti; his adored children Aidan Michael Percenti, 14 and Juliet Elizabeth Percenti, 11. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Laurie Lawler, brother-in-law Patrick (Melissa) Lawler niece Anna, and nephew William all of Hollis, Maine; as well as his sister-in-law Darlene Chrystie Percenti and nieces, Eryn and Kristyn all of Sugarland, Texas. Additionally, Mark leaves his best friend, Derek Sherman of Guilderland. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Watervliet. Graveside services will be held directly after at 2 p.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the education fund for Mark's children by either: a check made payable to "UGift - New York's 529 Advisor-Guided College Savings" and include the name Aidan in the memo field, or go to www.ugift.com and enter code 32F-S32 when prompted. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved