Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map

Mark F. Resnick


1961 - 2020
Mark F. Resnick Obituary
Resnick, Mark F. EAST BERNE Mark F. Resnick, 58, died on March 5, 2020. He was born in Utica on March 12, 1961, to the late Alan and Barbara Resnick.He was employed with Albany Medical Center Hospital for 29 years, working in the E.R. as an L.P.N. He was a life member and past treasurer of the East Berne Volunteer Fire Co. He served the Berne Fire District as treasurer for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Helderberg Ambulance Squad where he had served as captain. He is survived by his loving wife Ann; his brother Peter and his wife Tammy; uncle to Peter Jr. and Nicole; his aunt, cousins and many good friends. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 1-5 p.m. at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. Donations may be made in Mark's memory to Helderberg Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 54, East Berne, NY, 12059.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2020
