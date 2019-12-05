Mark J. Brust

Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
Obituary
Brust, Mark J. TROY Mark Joseph Brust, 61 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Frank and Beverly Beale Brust. He is survived by his wife Marlo; children, Joshua and Emily Brust; siblings, James and Linda Brust; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and John Brust. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019
