Glodny, Mark J. SCHENECTADY Mark J. Glodny, 54, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1965, son of the late Frank and Mary Salisbury. Mark is survived by his children, Alexander J. Glodny, Sophia D. Glodny, and Mary C. Glodny; siblings, Kathleen (Barry) Booke, Brian Glodny (Jess), Julie (Steve) Keohan and Cynthia (Jeremy Robinson) Bradley and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 1-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY, 13220-3049. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019