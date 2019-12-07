|
|
Wos, Mark J. GUILDERLAND Mark J. Wos, 60 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born in Schenectady to the late August and Sue Wos. He was a graduate of Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School, and then later received his bachelor's degree at SUNY Plattsburgh and M.B.A. at Iona College. He had a long, successful career in real estate/property management, and retired as the director of facilities for the Capital District Transportation Authority after 12 years of service. Mark was an avid skier and outdoorsman, who loved to spend his summers at the beach with his family and friends. When he wasn't traveling with his wife, he could always be found listening to music and working on projects around the house. Mark was predeceased by his brother Paul Wos (Martha). He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Wos; children, Matthew and Meagan Wos; and brother, John Wos (Michelle). Beloved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Funeral service on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady. Calling hours will be on Monday, December 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 7, 2019