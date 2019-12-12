Cooney, Mark Joseph COHOES Mark Joseph Cooney, 55, passed away on October 5, 2019. Mark was born on August 27, 1964, in Troy, the son of late Robert and Kay (LaBoissiere) Cooney. Mark is survived by his daughter Crystal Tribley and granddaughters, Jayden, Jasmine and Jayci Sparks of Bradenton, Fla.; brother Bob Cooney and niece Kelly Cooney of Cohoes; sister Barbara Perry and nephews, Huck, Sawyer and Nash Figlow of Port Charlotte, and Fort Myers, Fla. and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. With help from cherished family and friends, cremation was made possible at Covell Funeral Home of Bradenton, Fla. A memorial celebration is being planned for the summer of 2020 in Mark's hometown of Cohoes.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019