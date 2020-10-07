Dockal, Mark Joseph SELKIRK Mark Joseph Dockal, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Albany on January 5, 1966, he was the son of the late Madonna Zarvis and Joseph Dockal. Mark worked in I.T. for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance for over 20 years. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed Atlantic City and the beach, and was loved by all. He is survived by his wife, Tina Marie Dockal; brothers, James Young and Christopher Dockal; nephews, Antonio Young and Aaron and Dylan Mizener; nieces, Allie Young and Jordan Taylor Macdonald; as well as the entire Smith, Stefanik, Mizener, and Young clans. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.