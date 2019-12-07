|
|
Topping, Mark K. TROY Mark K. Topping, 61 of Troy, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born and educated in Troy and was the son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Garrett Topping. He was employed as an auto mechanic at Fitzgerald's Automotive in Troy. He is survived by his brothers, Warren (Holly) Topping of Watervliet and Paul Topping of New York City; also survived by niece Danielle; and nephews, Sam and Seth; and great-nephew Lucas. Services private at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 7, 2019