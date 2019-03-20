Fontanelli, Mark L. SCHENECTADY Mark L. Fontanelli, 58, died suddenly Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence. Born in Albany, he was the son of Patricia Della Rocco Fontanelli and the late John Fontanelli Sr. He was a lifelong New York sports fan and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother John Fontanelli Jr.; sisters, Patricia Fontanelli and Davia (Mark) Leisenfelder; and his children, Tami, Angelina and Julia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit LGFuneralHome.com
