Heroux, Mark L. WEST SAND LAKE Mark L. Heroux, 53 of West Sand Lake, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy on Friday, August 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Troy, educated in West Sand Lake and was the son of Leo and Marion Comtois Heroux of East Nassau. Mark loved music and his rides on his quad. He loved his friends at the West Sand Lake Center for Disability Services. Survivors in addition to his parents are his sisters, Kimberly Donaldson and Kelly Carroll; and his grandmother, Eva Heroux of Lake George. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Funeral service will be held at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the West Sand Lake Center for Disability Services, 3995 Rt 150, West Sand Lake, NY 12196 in Mark's memory. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com
