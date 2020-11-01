1/
Mark R. Brenenstuhl
1953 - 2020
Brenenstuhl, Mark R. JOHNSONVILLE Mark R. Brenenstuhl, 67, a lifelong resident of the Town of Pittstown, died suddenly Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with his wife, Connie, by his side at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, following a short illness. Born in Troy at the former Leonard Hospital, January 31, 1953, Mark was the son of the late George and Patricia (Hackett) Brenenstuhl and the best friend and husband of Connie A. (Simmons) Brenenstuhl of Johnsonville, who survives. Mark was a graduate of Hoosic Valley High School and later attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Over the years, he held several positions of employment which included his own landscaping business, Cobblestone Creek, which he started with his wife, Connie. In 2006, Mark accepted the position of operations manager at the Wilton Mall. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with and was considering retiring later this year after more than 14 years of service. Mark enjoyed spending time with his wife, three boys, and their families at his beautiful Johnsonville property. He was happiest when he was using one of his many John Deere tractors on any project. In addition to Connie, Mark is survived by three sons, Kristopher Brenenstuhl of Watervliet, Seth and Heather Brenenstuhl, and Benjamin Brenenstuhl and Meghan Salisbury, all of Johnsonville; two sisters, Sharon DeLaMater of Johnsonville and Kim Brenenstuhl of Glens Falls; a brother, James Brenenstuhl of Valley Falls; three precious grandchildren, Dylan Brenenstuhl of Watervliet, Maela Brenenstuhl and Eliana Brenenstuhl, both of Johnsonville; and several nieces and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his daughter, the late Emma Brenenstuhl, who he is now with in Heaven. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Valley Falls Free Library, 42 State Street, Valley Falls, NY 12185, in memory of Mark R. Brenenstuhl. Funeral services at a later date and may be found at: hbtfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
