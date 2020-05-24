Perry, Mark R. WATERVLIET Mark R. Perry passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Born in Troy, Mark was the son of the late Richard and Barbara Bauer French. He was the devoted father of Mark (Jennifer) Perry II, Christina (Jesse) Perry-Bradford, Sara (Jenn) Strack, and Brandon (Jamie) Perry. Mark is also survived by 12 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as his companion, Roberta Smith. Mark made sure that his family knew that they were loved every day. His charming personality, big heart and strong work ethic carried him through life. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jennifer French and his infant brother. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, would be appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.