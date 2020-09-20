1/1
Mark S. Abele
Abele, Mark S. LATHAM Mark S. Abele, 68 of Latham, died September 17, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital following a year-long battle with cancer. A 1970 graduate of Guilderland High School, he also earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in theatre from the University at Albany. Mark followed a lifelong passion for firefighting, first as a volunteer with the McKownville Volunteer Fire Department. He then served for 17 years with the Albany Fire Department, becoming one of the city's first paramedics. Mark also taught paramedic classes at Hudson Valley Community College and other locations. In 2008, he became a life/social member of the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Department, serving as its financial secretary and being instrumental in the growth of its charitable poker tournaments. He was also a Mason and a Shriner. Among his many interests were travel, trains, acting, World War II history, and the Boston Red Sox. A highlight of his passion for trains and travel was when he attended the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad in Utah in 2019. Mark's interest in acting and theatre also helped introduce him to his wife of 25 years, Marilyn P. Semerad. Together they enjoyed traveling to Germany, Ireland, Poland, England, France and many US states. They both also attended many Red Sox games, including the 2013 and 2018 World Series. Mark also wrote a blog, "Red Sox Soap Box," for Jerry Remy's website, which elicited many comments from fellow fans. Mark was happiest in the kitchen, cooking for family and friends as well as for fire department events. Preparing Thanksgiving meals and opening his house to guests was especially meaningful for him. He also volunteered in the past with the Salvation Army, staffing a food truck to serve the less fortunate. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; and his sister, Carol Ann Abele of Guilderland; and many cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred B. and Ruth A. Abele. Friends are invited to visit with Mark's family on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The evening will conclude with a prayer service offered by Albany Fire Department Chaplain, Reverend John F. Tallman. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Department. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
