Shelofsky, Mark M.D. ALBANY Mark Shelofsky, M.D., beloved husband of Nancy Gutterman, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on November 2, 2020, at the age of 74. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Sue Shelofsky; his son Alan; and his wife Frances Shelofsky. He is survived by his sons, Jason and Michael; daughter-in-law, Heather Shelofsky, wife of Alan, and their four children, Abe, Sloane, Naomi and Miles; niece, Meredith Englander, M.D.; nephew, Alex Englander; and stepdaughter Cori Hoffman. Kindness was the essence of life for Mark. An anesthesiologist, Mark practiced in Los Angeles and Albany. He was a member of Congregation Ohav Shalom. Deep gratitude and respect is extended to Dr. Roberta Miller and to Mark's steadfast family of caregivers including Oneika Miller, Erica Folkes-Innerarity, Maxine Lepek, Dwayne Goldson, Anthony Jackson, Sandy Pfiel, Philip Holmes and George Hettie. These individuals gave Mark superb care, dignity and love. A private graveside service will be held in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery. Donations in Mark's honor may be made to either Ohav Shalom, 113 New Krumkill Road, Albany, NY, 12208 or the Capital District Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a condolence message please visit levinememorialchapel.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
