Froner, Marlene A. TROY Marlene A. Froner, 78 of Troy, passed into eternal rest at her home on Thursday evening, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born in Brooklyn and was the daughter of the late Felix and Anna Blake Froner. Marlene enjoyed spending time at the Eddy Daycare Program and the ARC of Troy and Lansingburgh. She also enjoyed bowling and hooking rugs. Marlene is survived by her loving sisters, Lavern Laware and Dawn Coonrad. Nieces and nephews, James Laware Jr., Phil (Marlo) Laware, Nina (Jack Rogers); and a special thank you to Marlene's niece Kimberley Laware, who was her CNA and who was so very loving and caring, in taking care of Marlene. Several grand nieces and nephews; and four great-grand nephews. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Field and staff and the staff of St. Peters Home Visiting Primary Care. Services for Marlene will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2020