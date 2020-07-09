Herchenroder, Marlene NORTHVILLE Marlene Herchenroder, age 84 of Northville, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of the late Doris and Angelo Farinella. Marlene is survived by two sons, Kris (Beth) of Saratoga and Andrew (Carol) of Ohio; and one brother Nicholas (Jean) of Colonie. She was predeceased by her husband Dan in 2012. Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, July 14, at the Northville Funeral Home, 401 Bridge St., Northville, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 501 Bridge St., Northville. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements, only 25 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Works of Mercy Fund in Northville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at northvillefuneralservice.com
.