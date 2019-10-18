Lambert, Marlene SCHENECTADY Marlene Lambert, 87, of Schenectady, died peacefully on October 16, 2019, in West Kingston, R.I. Born along with twin sister, Marilyn, in Binghamton, N.Y. in 1932, Marlene grew up in Syracuse. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1954. She taught nursing at Baylor University and worked locally as a registered nurse. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick; and siblings, Bill McKee and Marilyn Engeler. She is survived by her son Richard Lambert and his wife Alyssa of Saunderstown, R.I., grandchildren, Erica and Amanda Lambert; sister Mary (Joe) Mantaro of Slingerlands; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019