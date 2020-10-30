Brennan, Marlene Valetta GREEN ISLAND Marlene Valetta Brennan, 71, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a brief illness. She is survived by her significant other, Richard W. Brown; son David C. Brennan and his wife Jennifer Hink-Brennan of Cohoes; daughter Kathleen M. Brennan (Jason Fenton) of Green Island; sister Jeanne M. Cotrofeld (Thomas) of Delmar; and cherished grandchildren, Jack, Clare and Finnian Brennan. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony W. and Elsie Millette Valetta. Marlene was a 1966 graduate of Catholic Central High School and Hudson Valley Community College's R.N. program. She worked for many years at the Leonard Hospital in Troy and then at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for over 30 years. A heartfelt thank you is extended by Marlene's family to the staff of St. Peter's Hospital for the loving care given to Marlene during her short stay and to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's for the care they gave to Marlene and for the support afforded to her family. We will forever be grateful. In accordance with Marlene's wishes, there will be no viewing hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, at 2 p.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution in Marlene's memory to the Eddy Village Green Activities Fund, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 to the attention of Ann Cartwright, or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Albany, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
