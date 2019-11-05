Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha E. Stachowicz. View Sign Service Information Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 (518)-346-5802 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Church 231 Second St. Scotia , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stachowicz, Marsha E. SCOTIA Marsha E. Stachowicz, 70 of Scotia, beloved wife for 47 years to Paul S. Stachowicz of Scotia, entered into eternal life in the loving comfort of her family on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Chicopee, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Tessie Ann Giera Cunliffe Jr., a graduate of Chicopee High School, and she attended Westfield State University. Marsha had been a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and had previously been employed at Catholic Charities helping young women and children, Senior Solutions, Hewitt's Garden Center, and was even a nursery school teacher years ago. She also enjoyed helping others as a volunteer at Literacy Volunteers. Marsha was artistically gifted and skilled with her hands, and her imagination and creatively made many different items for herself and her family members. She was also an avid gardener, crafter, sewer and loved to crochet. Marsha and Paul attended Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia where Marsha enjoyed having been a member of the choir years ago. She is lovingly survived by her husband Paul; and was the devoted mother of Randy (Nadia) Stachowicz of Troy and Melanie (Corey) Hartzell of Clifton Park. She was a cherished grandmother "Gaigen" to Zoeryana "Zoey" and Lilya "Lily" Stachowicz; and a step-grandmother of Cort and Quinn Hartzell. Other survivors include her sisters-in-law, Gail (late Gregory Cunliffe) of Belchertown, Mass., Christine (Bob) Richardson of Guilford, Conn. and Debra "Debbie" (late Thomas) Stachowicz of Marshfield, Wisc.; and her brother-in-law Joseph Stachowicz of Chicopee, Mass. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY 12302 and to her funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 231 Second St. in Scotia. Marsha was an avid animal lover and those desiring may make a contribution to any animal help organization of your choice. Marsha will be truly missed by those who knew her and loved her dearly. Please express your on-line condolences by using the "Tribute Wall" tab at







