Riddell, Marsha FLUSHING Marsha (Schlanger) Riddell, age 75, died peacefully in Flushing, N.Y. on January 12, 2020. Born July 12, 1944, in Philadelphia to Bessie (Masch) and Irving Schlanger. Marsha attended Olney High School in Philadelphia and trained at beauty school. On December 19, 1965, Marsha married Clarence "Larry" Riddell, her husband of 54 years. She lived in Flushing most of their married life. Marsha was a homemaker and mother to Amy. She enjoyed making and collecting art, caring for birds, and was an avid reader. Survivors include her husband Larry; daughter Amy Riddell-Young (Ken) of Slingerlands; and her grandchildren, Benjamin and Abby Riddell-Young. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and her older brothers, Leonard and Edwin Schlanger. Services were held on January 16, 2020, at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Interment was in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 17, 2020