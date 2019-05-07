Bass, Marshall Neil BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. Marshall Neil Bass, 73 years of age, passed on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Fla. where he was a resident for the past 17 years. Neil was born in Albany, N.Y. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Jack and Anne Bass. Neil married Colleen Bass in 1979. He worked for N.Y.S. government in the computer field and retired in 2002. Neil loved to play golf, fish and go to garage sales, enjoying life with friends and family. He was always an upbeat person with a smile for everyone. Neil leaves to cherish his memory his wife Colleen; nephew Matt Kieley; niece Kristin Turon; sister Cindy Bass; grandniece Margan Kieley; grandnephews, Calahan Kieley, Quinn Turon, and Hudson Turon, and close friends. Services at the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany on Monday, May 13, at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019