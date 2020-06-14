Jones, Martha A. SCOTIA Martha A. Jones, 96 of Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, passed into eternal life on June 11, 2020. Born on February 8, 1924, in West Brownsville, Pa., she was the fourth of five children born to the late Reverend Daniel P. and Hazel Clark Scherrer. Martha graduated from Nyack College in May of 1948. She loved the Lord and was compassionate, loving and kind to each person she met.She served in ministry alongside her husband Reverend David R. Jones, who pastored several churches under the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Harrison Valley, Pa., Scranton, Pa., Milton, Del., Turnersville, N.J. and Colonie. In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her brothers, Allen and Paul Scherrer; and sister Gertrude Eva Marie Johannides. She is survived by her children, Russell D. Jones (Mary Beth) of Colonie, Gerald E. Jones (Karen) of Esperance, N.Y., and Douglas P. Jones (Tina) of Vicksburg, Miss.; and sister Ruth Davis of Hedgesville, W.Va. She was the cherished grandmother of Nathan Jones of Esperance, Gretta Bennett (Simon) of Albany, Austin Jones (Jessica) of Carrolton, Texas, Ann Ashton Jones (Connor) of Homewood, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Annaliza and Emily Rae of Carrolton, Texas and Miriam (Mim) Blue of Homewood, Ala.; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation and the Heritage Home for Women for their excellent care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Entombment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current New York State occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Community Church, 251 Washington Ave. Ext, Albany, NY 12203 See NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.