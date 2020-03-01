Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha E. (Rose) Marinello. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marinello, Martha E. (Rose) MECHANICVILLE Martha E. (Rose) Marinello, 87, longtime resident of Warsaw Ave., entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital with her loving family at her side. Born on February 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Cleveland Rose and wife of the late Anthony "Washey" Marinello. Martha worked at Tagsons Paper Company for over 30 years as a machine operator among other positions within the company. She enjoyed visiting with friends, especially her Warsaw Ave./Leonard St. gang of ladies. They enjoyed tea and pie, and the more swear words that filled the room meant the more fun they were having. More than anything though, Martha's family was most dear to her. Her children, grandchildren, siblings and their families brought everlasting joy to her life. In addition to her parents and husband Anthony, she was predeceased by her grandson Paul Vincent Peluso; and her siblings, Irma Izzo, Marge Raucci, Ray, Robert "Red", Kenneth and Howard Rose. Survivors include her four children, Kimberly (John) O'Rourke of Mechanicville, Anthony (Pamela) Marinello of Hilton Head, S.C., Tina (Anthony) Peluso and Kevin Marinello, both of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Brady (Kelli), Brittany and Brogan (Ashley) Patenaude, Brennan O'Rourke, Anthony (Jodie) and Dominick (Karlee) Marinello, Anthony (Colleen) and Nikko Peluso, Montana (Andrew), Michael and Myles Marinello; great- grandchildren, Hadynne, Ellie, Emme, Evyn, Maxwell, Madison, almost born twins Maddox and Delaney Mae; and many loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Diabetes, 5 Pine West Plaza #505, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Martha E. Marinello. To leave condolences and for directions, please visit







