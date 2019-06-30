Tierney, Martha E. DELMAR Martha E. Tierney, 87, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Teresian House. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Julia (Adams) Memole. Martha was raised in East Greenbush and was a graduate of Columbia High School. She retired from New York State Department of Social Services in 1995 after 17 years of service. She was a longtime Communicant of St. James Church and was a former member of the choir. She was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Tierney; and brothers Rocco, Joseph and Vincent Memole. She is survived by her children, Julia Lennox (Peter) of Delmar, Eileen Tierney (Alan Foreman) of Harleyville, Pa., David Tierney of E. Greenbush, and Robert Tierney of Delmar; brother Alfred Memole of E. Greenbush; grandchildren, Joseph Lennox (Angela) and Andrew Lennox (Meghan), Austin Wisser and Alison Tierney; great-granddaughter Eleanor Grace Lennox; also several nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. prior to the Mass from 9 a.m.-10:15 am. Interment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Martha to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or . Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 30 to July 1, 2019