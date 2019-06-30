Tierney, Martha E. DELMAR Martha E. Tierney, 87, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. prior to the Mass from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Martha to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or . Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 30 to July 1, 2019