  • "So sorry for your loss, keeping all of you in my prayers"
    - William Evans
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Pl.
Delmar, NY
Tierney, Martha E. DELMAR Martha E. Tierney, 87, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. prior to the Mass from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Martha to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or . Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

