Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Service 10:30 AM Evangelical Lutheran Church Route 351 Poestenkill , NY

Hempel, Martha Ehlers POESTENKILL Martha Ehlers Hempel passed away on May 6, 2019. Martha was born on November 9, 1942, in Buffalo. She was raised in the small village of East Aurora, N.Y. by her parents, Elmer Ehlers and Dorothy (nee Briggs) along with her two sisters, Mary Lou and Sue. She attended Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y., where she also met her husband Reverend Dr. William G. Hempel III (deceased) of 53 years. Together they lived in Detroit, East Northport, N.Y., the Bronx, Forked River, N.J. and Averill Park. She enjoyed several hobbies including bird watching from the many feeders in their yard, gardening, reading, nature, scripture and her many churches. Given her love of both nature and watercolor paintings, Martha had an appreciation for her parents' friend and painter, Charles Burchfield. Martha's first job was with Fisher Price in East Aurora. She then spent years working in various non-profit organizations. Most recently, she retired from Northeast Career Planning in Menands, where she spent over 25 years. Martha was part of several communities and churches providing support in many ways thru her work with various groups, she sang in the choirs, bible study, and she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Most recently at Evangelical Lutheran Church, Poestenkill. She is survived by her three children, Matthew P. Hempel (Yumi), Joel D. Hempel (Jean) and William G. Hempel IV (Tracey). She also has six grandchildren, Andrew, Cole, Lauren, Luke, Liam and Morgan; and two step-grandchildren, Jordan and Alex. Martha was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary Lou Elhers and Sue Ann Hornung. Also her brother-in-law Robert (Cris) Hempel of Nashville, Tenn.; and sister-in-law Susan (Frank) Crispens of Newport News, Va. A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Route 351, Poestenkill, with a reception to follow in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burchfield Penny Art Center at







