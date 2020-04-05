Carraher, Martha G. ALBANY Martha G. Carraher passed away on March 25, 2020, with her loving children by her side. Born January 15, 1939, in Syracuse, Martha was the daughter of the late Carleton and Helen Reiffenstein. A lifelong lover of teaching and learning, she was a 1960 graduate of Saint Lawrence University and earned her master's degree in elementary education from Syracuse University. Martha raised her family in Allentown, Pa. where she lived for 35 years. Martha was a frequent volunteer and especially enjoyed serving as an usher at Allentown's Civil Little Theater and the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra. She loved music and singing with the Camerata Singers and was active with the Muhlenberg College Faculty Wives Club. Martha was a talented crafter, a lover of gardening and birds, and she frequently reminded those around her to enjoy "the miracle of nature." She held a variety of jobs including nursery school teacher, doctor's office receptionist, and Rodale Press assistant. Martha made friends wherever she went and carried those friends with her throughout her life. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1983, Martha waged a courageous battle to retain her independence. Her friends and family admired her strong spirit and optimism in the face of difficult challenges. She moved to New York's Capital District in 2004 to be closer to her daughter, and in the last year of her life, she received outstanding care from the compassionate staff at Teresian House. Martha is survived by her children, Sarah (Craig) Benson and Frederick Schlecht; her four grandsons, Peter and Matthew Benson and Alexander and Andrew Schlecht; her brother John Reiffenstein (Dottie); her former sister-in-law Sue Reiffenstein; nieces, Lynn Shane and Kimberly (Phil) Montero; and nephew Eric Reiffenstein (Denise), as well as other extended family and many dear friends. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020