Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Grace St. John. View Sign

St. John, Martha Grace GREEN ISLAND Martha Grace St. John, born on August 12, 1921, stopped singing on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Those melodious tunes she shared for 94 years, starting at age three, will be long remembered by all of us who were honored to love her. She made friends wherever she went, and if you wanted to use one quote to describe Grace, it would be, "You don't stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing." Grace has brought joy and laughter to many audiences with her comic routines and characters. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. St. John. They traveled for several years throughout the United States after Arthur's retirement and resettled in Orange City, Fla. This was a wonderful experience for both of them. Grace is survived by her five children, Linda McKenney (Hal), Kathy Steen (Billy), Stephanie Brennan (John), Claire Jonas (Rick) and Michael St. John. Her eight grandchildren include: Matthew Nolan (Kathleen), Dennea Miller (Michael), Elizabeth Curley (James), Erik McKenney (Kate), Debbie O'Kimosh (Nick), Adam Brennan (Lindsay Morris), Molly Brennan and Erica St. John. She also had fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was Aunt Grace to many nieces and nephews. Grace was an active volunteer all her life with Girl Scouts, Red Cross, church and Habitat for Humanity where she was honored for her dedication. All those who were touched by her generous spirit are invited to join her family at a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 Seventh Ave., Watervliet. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. All are invited to a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall, Green Island at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Grace St. John to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Volushia County, 196 W. Blue Springs Ave., Orange City, FL, 32763 or online at







St. John, Martha Grace GREEN ISLAND Martha Grace St. John, born on August 12, 1921, stopped singing on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Those melodious tunes she shared for 94 years, starting at age three, will be long remembered by all of us who were honored to love her. She made friends wherever she went, and if you wanted to use one quote to describe Grace, it would be, "You don't stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing." Grace has brought joy and laughter to many audiences with her comic routines and characters. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. St. John. They traveled for several years throughout the United States after Arthur's retirement and resettled in Orange City, Fla. This was a wonderful experience for both of them. Grace is survived by her five children, Linda McKenney (Hal), Kathy Steen (Billy), Stephanie Brennan (John), Claire Jonas (Rick) and Michael St. John. Her eight grandchildren include: Matthew Nolan (Kathleen), Dennea Miller (Michael), Elizabeth Curley (James), Erik McKenney (Kate), Debbie O'Kimosh (Nick), Adam Brennan (Lindsay Morris), Molly Brennan and Erica St. John. She also had fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was Aunt Grace to many nieces and nephews. Grace was an active volunteer all her life with Girl Scouts, Red Cross, church and Habitat for Humanity where she was honored for her dedication. All those who were touched by her generous spirit are invited to join her family at a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 Seventh Ave., Watervliet. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. All are invited to a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall, Green Island at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Grace St. John to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Volushia County, 196 W. Blue Springs Ave., Orange City, FL, 32763 or online at www.habitat.org/donate/ To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

(518) 272-2824 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close