Karp, Martha Herkowits COHOES Martha Herkowits Karp, age 102 of the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, died on September 22, 2020, at the Eddy. Martha was born on August 14, 1918, to Samuel and Rae Herkowits in Albany. Martha graduated from Albany High School and the Junior College of Albany as well as the Albany Business College. Martha married Dr. Harrison Karp in 1943 and moved to Schenectady in 1951 where Dr. Karp practiced medicine until his death in 1991. Mrs. Karp was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady and served on the board of the sisterhood. She was president of the Schenectady Medical Auxiliary and a member of Hadassah. She is survived by her brother Donald Herkowits and partner Kay Gonzales; daughter Audrey Karp and partner Gordon Cooperstein; sons, Dr. Steven Karp and wife Susan, Dr. Richard Karp and wife Cindy and Dr. Roger Karp and wife Terry; as well as 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the people at the Eddy independent and assisted living facilities in Niskayuna and the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for their stellar care. Services and interment will be held in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery on Watt Street in Schenectady. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com