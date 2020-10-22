Roach, Martha J. Babij TAMPA, Fla. Martha J. Babij Roach, 54 of Tampa, Fla. and formerly of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born on December 4, 1965, in Johnson City, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Nina Babij. She is survived by her husband, Edward G. Roach of Tampa, Fla.; her pups, Stella and Levon; her sisters, Cathy (Phil) Glennon of Fairfield, Conn., Mary (Lonnie) DeCavallas of Loudonville, Linda Kowalowski of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; and her brother Mark (Carrie) Babij of LaQuinta, Calif. She was the cherished aunt of Philip (Natalie) Glennon of San Antonio, Texas, Stephen Glennon of Brisbane, Australia, Matthew (Paroda) DeCavallas of Latham, Michael (Alyse) DeCavallas, of Long Beach, Calif. and Jillian Kowalowski of Downington, Pa. She was predeceased by her loving pup, Spooner. Martha is also survived by many, many friends including John Scheckton and Handsome Mike. Martha was a graduate of Shaker High School Class of 1984 and attended SUNY Albany. She was employed by Empire BlueCross BlueShield until her retirement in 2016. Ted and Martha were married on November 5, 1994, and began their journey as the ultimate duo. Wherever you found Ted, you found Martha. Together, they loved to entertain and be entertained. Martha was an incredible hostess who always made everyone feel welcome. She was especially fond of her annual Spooner Spectacular/Stellabration where the legendary martial arts exhibition with her Preakness Pal took place. Martha was found singing and dancing at every Grateful Dead and Jimmy Buffett show she could find. An avid sports fan, she could be seen cheering for the Siena Saints or attending NCAA Basketball tournaments around the country. Key West was Martha's favorite vacation spot where she and Ted would celebrate with an assortment of friends. Martha loved every single minute she spent on this earth. But she especially loved Ted, her kids, Stella and Levon, and her family. They will most keenly feel the loss of Martha. But, there is a select group of friends who loved this honest, loyal, willful, funny, insightful, generous woman. All of them will have to find a way to accept her absence and honor her memory. So, pour yourself a glass of Box O' Wine, say what you mean, accept no lies, and consider all that Martha brought into your life and think fondly of a good wife, wonderful Mom to her pups and a great friend. Fare Thee Well Beautiful Martha!!! A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Martha's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store