Herget, Martha K. Appel TROY Martha K. Appel Herget, 81, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Gladbeck, Germany on January 18, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Maria Passmann Appel; and was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Hans Herget. In pursuit of a better life, she and her husband brought their daughter, Rita, to the United States in 1965. The family settled in Orange County, California, where she often worked alongside Hans in his ornamental ironwork business, Herget Manufacturing. In 1990, they retired to Las Vegas. Their hard work and sacrifices established a legacy of purpose and accomplishment that now stretches through three generations. After Hans' death in 1995, Martha moved to Troy to be near Rita, and resided since 2011 at Van Rensselaer Manor. During her life, Martha was active in social clubs, dancing, swimming, and crafting. Her endless energy often inspired her to lend a helping hand to others. In addition to her devoted daughter Rita Backhaus, she is survived by her son-in-law, Mark; grandsons, Christopher Widmer (Danielle), Peter Backhaus (Rebecca), and Karl Backhaus (Emily); and two great-granddaughters, Angelina and Nicolette Widmer. She is also survived by her sister Hannelore (late Werner); brothers, Siegfried (Adelheid), and Hermann (Renate); and many nieces and nephews in her native Germany. Her family wishes to thank the outstanding staff and nurses on B3 at Van Rensselaer Manor, who provided Martha with exemplary care. Services are private at the convenience of the family. The family wishes that donations be sent to the Activities Director at Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
