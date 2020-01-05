Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Karl Fisher. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Fisher, Martha Karl PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. Martha Karl Fisher passed away on December 29, 2019, in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. She was the eldest child of Ludwig Karl and Elise Bitzeck. Born on January 20, 1924, in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Martha was a survivor of World War II. Growing up in Nazi Germany, her youth was difficult. The Nazi Party attempted to recruit her into the League of German Girls, the girls' wing of the Nazi Party Youth Movement. Her father Ludwig successfully resisted those attempts, entering into an undisclosed bartering agreement for her release. Martha, her parents and siblings were rendered homeless during the war when their home was destroyed in the bombings. After a time, the family was divided living with other relatives until the war's conclusion. These events left indelible impressions upon her. Martha met William Harrison Fisher (Bill) one evening in 1950, on the streets of Wiesbaden, Germany, where she stood admiring his black, oversized American Buick. Bill was struck by her smile and her flair for fashion. They married on December 8, 1951 and remained married for nearly 65 years until Bill's passing in October 2016. They had one child, Ingrid Elizabeth, born on their wedding anniversary in 1957. Through Bill's long military career, Martha lived in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, New York and once again in Germany. When Bill retired from the military they settled first in Yalesville, Conn. the home of Bill's sister Dorothy and later in Warrensburg, N.Y., which was the home of Bill's sister Johanna and his brothers, Michael, Louis, Robert and John. They later moved to Queensbury, N.Y., then Albany, N.Y. eventually retiring to Port Saint Lucie, Fla. in 1991. Martha loved people. Over the years, her friends came from all walks of life. She loved to laugh, joke and make family and friends happy through her cooking, baking, sewing and knitting. She had deep empathy for the trials of others and always sought to support those in need. Her love for her daughter had no bounds. Later in life some of her greatest joys came from her son-in-law, Peter. She loved to see Peter laugh, enjoyed his humor and looked forward to the filet mignons he grilled and brought to her. Martha is predeceased by her parents; her husband Bill; her sister Loney; and her brothers, Erich, Heinz and Gunther. She is survived by her daughter Ingrid Elizabeth Fisher and her husband Peter Foland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Burial services for Martha will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Martha be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, 3764 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY, 12885. The family also wishes to thank the many nurses, assistants and aides at the Life Care Center of Port Saint Lucie who made Martha's final two and half years more comfortable. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







