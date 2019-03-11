Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Kirker. View Sign

KIRKER Martha When I lost you 17 years ago... I wish I could see you one more time come walking through the door; but I know that is impossible, I will hear your voice no more. I know you can feel my tears, and you don't want me to cry; yet my heart is broken, because I can't understand why someone so precious had to die. I pray that God will give me strength and somehow get me through, as I struggle with the heartache that came when I lost you. I Love You Always and Forever Sister Kathy, and Terra, Taeyah and Elijah



