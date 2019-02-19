Kissinger, Martha DELMAR Martha Kissinger, 83 of Delmar, passed away on February 7, 2019. Martha is survived by her beloved husband David; her three children, Lisa Kissinger, Paul Kissinger, and Mark (Karen) Kissinger; and her grandsons, Jack and Peter Kissinger. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m., both in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the city of Albany, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany. The complete obituary is available online at www.applebeefuneralhome.com.
