Martha Kissinger

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Curt and I shared many happy times with David and Martha..."
    - Jane Coutts
  • "I helped Martha take care of her gardens located on Front..."

Kissinger, Martha DELMAR Martha Kissinger, 83 of Delmar, passed away on February 7, 2019. Martha is survived by her beloved husband David; her three children, Lisa Kissinger, Paul Kissinger, and Mark (Karen) Kissinger; and her grandsons, Jack and Peter Kissinger. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m., both in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the city of Albany, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany. The complete obituary is available online at www.applebeefuneralhome.com.

logo
Funeral Home
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
bullet University of Michigan
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.