Martha L. Olstad (1916 - 2019)
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newtonville United Methodist Church
568 New Loudon Road
Latham, NY
Olstad, Martha L. SLINGERLANDS Martha Wittholz Olstad, age 102, died peacefully on August 4, 2019, in Slingerlands. She was born in Buffalo in 1916. Martha was a lifelong member of Parkside Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Martha married J. Walter Olstad of Greenport, N.Y. in 1937 and they lived in Buffalo throughout their marriage. Walter died in 2002. She was also predeceased by her brother, Charles Wittholz; and her oldest daughter Karen Olstad Creaser. Martha is survived by her brother, Walter Wittholz; daughter, Thora Davis of Lima, Ohio; her sons, Jon (Jane) of New Bern, N.C., and Mark (Maryann) of Loudonville; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m., in the Newtonville United Methodist Church, 568 New Loudon Road, Latham. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Martha's memory may be given to Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14214.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019
