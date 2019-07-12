Bonestell, Martha "Martie" Lee Petersen Young ALBANY Martie passed on July 1, 2019, at the age of 88, at Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, John Bonestell; and her sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Young and his partner, Andrea Ricard of Glenmont; grandchildren, Abbey (Michael) Martin of Athens, N.Y., and Amanda (David) Smith of Schenectady; stepson William Bonestell and stepdaughter Terry Bonestell Cole and their families; and great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Born on November 6, 1930, in East Jewett, N.Y., Martie was the daughter of William Sherwood Petersen and Jennie (Johnsen) Petersen. Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. in the All Souls Church, Onteora Park, N.Y. with Reverend Juyhe officiating. A reception will be held following the service, at the East Jewett Fire Department, 1277 Route 23C, East Jewett, NY, 12424. Donations in Martie's memory may be made to the Kaaterskill and East Jewett United Methodist Churches, P.O. Box 225, Tannersville, NY, 12485.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 12, 2019