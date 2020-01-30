Frechette, Martha M. ALBANY Martha M. Frechette, 84 of Albany, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, N.Y. on December 18, 1935, and was the beloved daughter of the late Anna M. Bennett and Thomas W. Albert Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John H. Frechette Sr.; and precious daughter-in-law Michelle Gordon. Martha is survived by her loving children: Donna M. Schraa (Michael) of Scotia, John H. Frechette Jr. (Laura) of Rensselaer, Sandra A. Tolbert of Schenectady, Ronald J. Frechette of Albany, Francene A. Hicks (Vosco) of Bronx and Marcus W. Frechette of Scotia. She is also survived by her brother Thomas W. Albert Jr.; as well as her 10 cherished grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. At the request of Martha, there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be sorely missed by all that were touched by her amazing presence and love. Rest in peace Mom, we love you. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020