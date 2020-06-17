Murnighan, Martha M. (Hine) ALBANY Martha M. (Hine) Murnighan, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on March 4, 1932, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Alva and Martha (Garhartt) Hine. Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Louis "Lou" H. Murnighan. He passed on March 15, 2020. Martha raised her family and later worked at the Albany Medical College Bookstore where she enjoyed interacting with the students. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, but most especially spending time with her family. Martha's life was one of selfless sacrifice for family. She instilled the value of family to her four children. She was kind, sweet and funny, where she was known for her jokes and one liners. Martha is survived by her devoted children, Donna Kucskar (Mike Casey), Deborah (John) Reles, Lou (Brenda) Murnighan Jr., and Denise (Pete) Rinella; her sister, Dolores Zeh; her seven cherished grandchildren, Paul (Jacqueline) Kucskar, Michelle (Mike) Hagmann, Kelly (Calvin) Snyder, Lisa (Edward) Romanzo, Justin (Maria Simone) Murnighan, Alyssa (Robert Puzier) and Nicholas (Christy) Rinella; six adored great-grandchildren, Avery Kucskar, Owen and Keegan Blakesley, Nolan and Mackenzie Romanzo, and John Puzier and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her five sisters, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Virginia, Sylvia, and her twin, Beatrice. The family would like to extend gratitude to the fifth floor staff at the Teresian House for their loving and compassionate care at this difficult time. Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 in memory of Martha. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.