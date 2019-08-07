Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha S. Grossi. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Grossi, Martha S. ALBANY Martha Schwori Grossi, 78, passed away on August 2, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Ewald and Martha (Stefanski) Schwori. She was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in 1958, Saint Peter's Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 (RN), and Albany Medical Center School of Anesthesia in 1964 (RNA). She worked first at St. Peter's Hospital as an operating room staff nurse then as a nurse anesthetist at Albany Medical Center until 1970 when she stayed home to raise her children. From 1981-1997, she worked at Albany County Department of Children's Services. Martha was a lifelong Albany resident who moved to Cooperstown in retirement. She loved living in Cooperstown where she tended her garden and volunteered at the New York State Historical Association Fenimore House/Farmer's Museum, MIB hospital, Women's Club of Cooperstown, Garden Club, Republican Women's Club and the Pierstown Grange number 793. She loved cats and dogs and enjoyed the company of many throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Patrick John Grossi; and sister Margaret Lanci. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Grossi and son-in-law Eric Palmer and by her son John Grossi. Martha was extremely fond of John's girlfriend Danika Vittorio and her wonderful son Charlie. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Carmen Lanci; nieces, Lorraine Lanci Heck (Andy) and Cindy Lanci Gingriss (Frank); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, August 8, from 4-6 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Central Avenue, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. The family requests that you please consider a donation to the Hudson Valley Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at







