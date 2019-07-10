Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Slingerland. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Unionville Reformed Church 1134 Delaware Tpk. Delmar , NY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Unionville Reformed Church 1134 Delaware Tpk. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Slingerland, Martha DELMAR Martha Faith Gardiner Slingerland, 94, passed away on July 5, 2019. Martha was born on July 27, 1924, in White Earth, N.D., the daughter of the late Albert Russell and Belva (Sorkness) Gardiner. At a young age, Martha and her family moved to Westerlo. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1940 and from N.Y.S. Teacher's College in 1945 with a bachelor's degree in science and math. Upon graduation, she began teaching at Greenville High School and, in April of 1946, she married Harold Slingerland. She stopped full-time teaching while raising their family and would later return to teaching short and long-term positions in Greenville and Bethlehem Central, primarily Clarksville Elementary. Martha was a longtime member of the Unionville Reformed Church where she was active in many roles and utilized her musical talents in directing the church choir. She served for many years as the registrar of vital statistics for the Town of New Scotland and was a charter member of the New Scotland Historical Association. In addition to her husband, Martha was predeceased by her sister, Belva Gardiner; brothers, Russell and Ralph Gardiner; and grandson, James Slingerland. She is survived by sons, Donald (Sandra) Slingerland and James (Jacalyn) Slingerland; daughter, Judith Kimes; sister, Lois (Charles) Bray; grandchildren, Nathan (Lenna) Slingerland, Dana (Lee) Wilson, Bethany (Bruce Robinson) Slingerland and Philip (Elizabeth) Slingerland; and great-grandchildren, Zara, Evan, Zoe and Susannah. She is also survived by her beloved church family and many other friends and relatives. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, in the Unionville Reformed Church, 1134 Delaware Tpke., Delmar, NY, 12054. A calling hour will precede the funeral in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Jerusalem Cemetery, Feura Bush. A luncheon in the church will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Unionville Reformed Church or Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY, 12041.







