Cohen, Martin B. FALLS CHURCH, Va. Martin B. Cohen, 81, passed away at his residence in Falls Church on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late David and Betty Cohen. Martin was an educator throughout his career. He began as a teacher at Giffen Elementary and Hackett Middle School. He would later obtain his master's degree from Cornell University and his Ph.D. from George Washington University. Martin was a professor of American history at George Mason University for more than 35 years until his retirement. Martin loved to travel and was fortunate to have been able to travel extensively throughout the world during his lifetime. He also loved theater arts and was engaged in the arts as a lecturer, a friend and lifelong attendee and collector. Martin is survived by his beloved cousin, Cynthia Urbach, her son, Kenneth Krouner and her nephews, Marc and Steven Urbach. He is also survived by his dear friend, Howard Efron and his lifelong friends, Charles and Suzanne Rosenblum. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of the Renaissance Apartments in Falls Church for their help and support during this difficult time. Funeral services for Martin will be in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane Loudonville on Thursday, March 28, at 3 p.m. Contributions in memory of Martin Cohen may be made to familiesinneedofassistance.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin B. Cohen.
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019