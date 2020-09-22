Becker, Martin ALBANY Martin Becker, age 93 of Albany, passed away peacefully September 20, 2020. Martin Becker was born in Nuremberg, Germany in 1926. He left there at the beginning of 1939, shortly after the "Night of Broken Glass" due to the persecution of Jews by the Hitler regime, and went to live with his uncle in Lyon, France until April 1940, at which time he traveled alone to Genoa, Italy and hence to Schenectady, where his parents already had been settled. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and from there entered the U.S. Army Air Force where he was stationed in the Pacific theater of war. He was discharged in 1946 and attended several schools of higher learning. In 1949 he met his best girl and future wife, Nora, who passed away in 2009. Nora also was a survivor of the Holocaust and together they were known for giving seminars to both youngsters and adults about the Holocaust and its effects. Martin was employed for many years by the Philco Corporation and its distributors until he and Nora founded their own business, Manor Ventures Inc., a holding company for a few businesses where first he and then Nora became presidents and chief executive officers. He retired in 1988. He was blessed to meet vibrant Beverly Packer and enjoyed a wonderful seven-year relationship until her passing this past August 5th. He was very active in the Jewish War Veterans of the United States, both in local Post 105 and the national organization. Martin leaves behind his two daughters, Gail Sandra Shafner of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Diane Lynne Hallenbeck of Guilderland; and his grandson, Skyler Robert Hallenbeck also of Guilderland. Services are private due to the COVID-19 challenges. Contributions in Martin's memory may be made to The Jewish War Veterans of the United States, Albany Post #105, 340 Whitehall Rd. Albany, NY 12208 or The Holocaust Survivors & Friends Education Center, 184 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY 12203.